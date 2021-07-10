First-ever Cop, Pops, & Community brings community together

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Wheeling Waterfront has come alive with cops, pops, and the community.

It’s the first event of many.

The Ziegenfelder Company is behind it all, alongside the Wheeling police in multiple community leaders and organizations. They’re bringing the community, businesses in the place together all in one event. There was free food, activities of all kinds, and, of course, popsicles for the kids to enjoy.

But the message behind the whole event is what all this is all about.

“Bring the community together, and let the rest of the country see that, with all the injustice and issues around the country, wheeling is a great place. We can set an example for other communities around the country, bring the community together, and talk about real issues and how to fix them.” Barry Allen, The Ziegenfelder Company

“For the first event, this is an amazing turn out. Wheeling Police Department takes great pride in trying to lead by example. The goal is to bring the community with local law-enforcement, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be here.” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Once again, this is just the kick off event. The goal is to bring it back once a year, and organizers hope this will bring more people together.