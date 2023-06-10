WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “All love is better than any form of hate.”

Market Plaza was filled with vendors, food trucks, rainbow and beyond for the first ever “Pride on the Plaza” event hosted by The Friendlier City Project.

This is the largest event that this nonprofit organization has put on in their year-long time span as a group.

Their main goal with the event is to involve the entire community with family-friendly fun and they had an overwhelming turnout.

”A couple city council meetings ago, we put out a call for people to come and show their support because, you know, maybe some people are aware that very regularly there are people that are not in support of things like this. So, we just wanted to make sure to set the record straight that there are a lot of people here in support. And so, a lot of people came out and after that and after like the local media, like WTRF and other media put out articles about that, we saw an outpouring of support.” Justice Hudson – Emcee, Friendlier City Project

There were awards handed out to honor those who have contributed to the local LGBTQ+ as well as trivia and games to involve others in attendance.

