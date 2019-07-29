First ever Warwood stock huge success

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF)

Warwood celebrated the 50th anniversary of Woodstock earlier today with the first ever Warwood Stock at Garden Park.

The event was a local music festival that supported local musicians and businesses.

There were many vendors on hand, which included food trucks as well as art and jewelry stands.

The event was sponsored by Grow Warwood Pride and all the money is being used to give back to the community.

“We do a weekend backpack program where we send backpacks full of food with the hungry kids of Warwood. So we really give back everything that’s donated to us. So it’s really just an awesome community event,” said Grow Warwood Pride President, Julie Davis.

To donate you can go to donorbox.org/warwoodstock.