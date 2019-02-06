First time Wheeling has two City Council Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - A new member was among other city officials today at the Wheeling Council Meeting.

It was Melinda Koslik's first meeting in her newly appointed role as the Ward 3 Council member.

It is also the first time two women have sat on Wheeling council at the same time.

Koslik replaced Councilman Brian Wilson who resigned back in December.

She said she is thrilled to take on this new role.

"I just want to reach out to the community and to the public and address issues going on here in Wheeling and make Wheeling a better place to live," said Ward 3 Council member, Melinda Koslik.

She also wants people to know she is available to them and they can reach out to her with any questions they may have.