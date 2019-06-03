First WTRF Ohio Gas & Oil Job Fair draws hundreds of job seekers

Holding job fairs is nothing new to WTRF.

But this is the first time they focused on one particular line of work.

Seven exhibitors staffed booths, with representatives from companies looking for quality job applicants in the gas and oil industry.

A steady stream of people came through, asking questions, taking notes and filling out applications.

And quite a few said they came on behalf of their kids.

“I was gathering information for my two high school boys to see if this might be something they want to do in the future,” said Lisa White of Wheeling. “And it was very successful. I had a lot of one-on-ones with some great local businesses. And maybe that will be something they want to do it in the future.”

The job fair ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Highlands Event Center.

They said they had a steady turnout and in the end, a total of 210 job seekers came through the doors.

Each one got a chance to win gift cards from ICR Hardware & Supply.