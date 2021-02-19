Fish Fry Guide: Find Fish Fries Near Me

(WTRF) – Here are a list of local fish fries happening this Lenten season.

Benwood:

St. John Parish – Every Friday during Lent beginning on February 26 from 110:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Follansbee:

St. Anthony Church – Every Friday during Lent, with the exception of Good Friday in the church hall. Indoor pick-up, drive up or delivery.

Mingo Junction:

Knights of Columbus – Fridays during lent until March 26 from Noon to 7:00 p.m. at council hall. Drive-thru only.

Moundsville:

St. Francis Xavier – Every Friday during Lent. Take-out or delivery.

Wheeling:

Corpus Christi

Our Lady of Peace – Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drive-thru only.

St. Alphonsus

St. Michael Parish – Every Friday during Lent from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Take-out only.

Weirton:

Sacred Heart of Mary – Wednesday through March 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Take-out only.

St. Paul Church – Every Friday during Lent from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Take-out only.

Woodsfield:

St. Joseph of Monroe County Council 5009 – March 5 and March 19 in the St. Sylvester School Cafeteria from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Drive-thru only.

If your church or organization’s fish fry is not on the list, please e-mail the details to news@wtrf.com and we will add it.