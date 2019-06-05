Five states represented at 38th annual Mine Rescue Contest

Twenty-four teams from Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Illinois are putting their skills to the test this week for the 38th annual Mine Rescue Contest.

The competition includes multiple events, testing teams on first aid skills, breathing apparatus maintenance and team rescue procedures. Officials tell us the course is designed exactly as you’d see an underground mine.

Each group goes through timed simulations while using real equipment and response techniques. We spoke to two officials who’ve been involved with the contest for decades.

“Actually, Bob and I have been involved with this project since 1982,” said retired mine rescue coordinator Ronald Glasgow. “We feel ownership in it. So, we want to pass on a legacy to younger men and make sure they’re safe and that’s why we’re still in it.”

The Bob that Glasgow referred to is Bob Talbert, co-director of the Mine Rescue Contest.

“In the real world, if you’re actually underground and we’re looking for people, we need to make sure our teams are trained well enough that they can protect themselves and protect the lives of the people they’re looking for,” said Talbert.

Talbert says rescue teams have to be prepared for anything. He adds this is also the largest rescue competition in the nation.