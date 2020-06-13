Flag ceremony honors Army veteran’s family

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Saturday, Post one, the oldest American Legion in the country held a brief flag ceremony at Park View Memorial Gardens to honor America.

After the flag ceremony was held, the group of veterans gifted an American flag to Lisa Corp. Corp’s father, Marc Brown served in the United States army.

After her father passed away, Corp lost her step mother and brother to a home fire.

The veterans wanted to honor Corp’s family and provide Corp with something that would serve as a tribute to her father, Marc Brown.

