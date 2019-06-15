Flag Day honors continue in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Flag Day celebrations continue into the weekend, and there was a really nice one in Jefferson County on Saturday.



The Carriage Inn of Steubenville held their tribute this morning.

A decent size crowd of local veterans and their loved ones gathered outside to watch.



The celebration opened with prayer – followed by a flag raising – and a powerful speech from the commissioner of the Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission about the hardships veterans faced when returning home from the war.

Commissioner, JCVSC, Jack Ernest said, “We couldn’t wait to get back from the war and we came home and had urine and feices thrown in our faces. People tried to tear our uniforms apart. But we did it for them.”

Each veteran who lives at the facility was honored with a certificate of appreciation for their service.