‘Flags for Heroes’ ceremony honors, remembers local vets

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley will come together Sunday to honor and remember those who have served our country ahead of Veterans Day.

Sponsored by the Mt. Olivet Lions Club, ‘Flags for Heroes’ will display 80 U.S. flags at Mt. Olivet Community Park.

Each flag represents an Ohio Valley service member, either fallen or still living.

The flags will remain on display through November 17.

The dedication is taking place at 2 p.m.

Mt. Olivet Lions Clubs held their first ‘Flags for Heroes’ ceremony in late June to honor local veterans ahead of Independence Day.