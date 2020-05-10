Flower sales in full bloom at local Garden Center

Did you buy your mom her favorite flowers today?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — While many stores remain closed this Sunday, one known shop in Wheeling was busier more than ever today with last minute buys for Mother’s Day.

Nicky’s Garden Center’s owner, Nikki herself, said they are happy to carry on the tradition for moms throughout the Ohio Valley.

Starting off February with more than 1,000 hanging baskets, now after Sunday, down to a couple hundred.

From moms shopping with their families, to kids shopping for a gift, the tradition of adding color to Mother’s Day lives on, even during a pandemic.

For us to be open on Mother’s Day, we’re a tradition for a lot of our regular cutomers.

It’s a little different this year because they’re not taking mom to church, then brunch then Nicky’s.

But, they’re still coming to Nicky’s and we’re truly grateful for that and we just appreciate the business. Nikki Lenz, Owner of Nicky’s Garden Center:

The shop owner says petunias were the hot ticket item this year.

Though not your typical Mother’s Day, most were just grateful to enjoy the sunshine and add some bright colors to their living-rooms.