Follansbee City Pool now open! Mayor excited for kids to get outside

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Vs. (WTRF) – The Follansbee City Swimming Pool opened for the first day this year! And even though it was a little chilly Tuesday morning, kids were already jumping in.

JUST IN — Follansbee City Swimming Pool is OPEN for the first day and kids are already jumping in! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/pocCUFK9co — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) June 2, 2020

Follansbee’s mayor says there were some concerns on whether to reopen due to COVID-19, but the community was on board and they’re taking all the proper precautions. So, 6-ft. spaces are marked out, sneeze guards are up, and staff are taking everyone’s temperature as they enter the pool.

We’ve been debating back and forth on whether we should open or not, but today it finally happened. The community is really excited about it. I mean, everybody’s been worried about the COVID-19, but at the end of the day, it’s summertime and it’s time for the kids to come out and play again. David Velegol, Follansbee Mayor

And in addition the pool opening up, come June 8th, baseball practices will start at 12:01 AM, deeming it Midnight Madness. The mayor is ecstatic for the kids in the community who will now have more places to get outside this summer.

