Follansbee community helping one another through ‘Blessings Box’

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Outside the Follansbee Presbyterian Church sits a red, wooden box that’s handing out blessings.

It’s really had an impact. Everybody that goes by sees it and they’re talking about it. Pastor Haas of Follansbee Presbyterian Church

The ‘blessings box’ was erected last summer. It’s an outdoor pantry that offers struggling community members free items to sustain themselves.

Items include non-perishable food, baby diapers and hygiene products.

Just to try and get people some help maybe until the day after tomorrow. Pastor Haas of Follansbee Presbyterian Church

Informational packets about community outreach programs and shelters are also posted inside.

Everything in the box comes from small community donations and the church can barely keep the shelves full.

Pastor Haas says community members are filling it up several times a week.

Don’t know those people by name and don’t have any explanation other than they felt moved to give. Pastor Haas of Follansbee Presbyterian Church

A Follansbee resident says she is happy that poverty and food insecurity is being addressed right in her backyard and hopes to see similar efforts in other parts of the Ohio Valley.

People don’t realize it’s right behind us. It’s right in our back yard. It’s here and nobody realizes it. Shaylene Johnson, Follansbee resident

Donations can be placed either in the blessing box or inside the church’s vestibule during any time.

Follansbee Presbyterian Church is located at 1254 Main Street.

