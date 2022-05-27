WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-If you’re a wine drinker, you can enjoy a nice evening accompanied with treats and music and help others at the same time.

Faith in Action Caregivers is putting on an event called ‘Sweet Treats and Sweet Sounds’. There, people will get a bite to eat from local restaurants accompanied with a selection of fine wine to try.

The night is also set up to raffle off two items. One is a motorcoach day trip for two to New York City. The other is a bourbon tasting and dinner for four.

The money from the raffle tickets helps those in need, specifically the elderly and those living with a disability.

“The thing of it is the event is great and the agency is fantastic. What we do is provide services for individuals in our neighborhoods who have no resources. People can support this event through sponsorship and tickets.” Yvonne Verno, Executive Director of Faith in Action Caregivers

The event is June 11th from 6 to 9 pm at the Sonneborn Pavilion.

Organizers encourage people to get tickets soon because they’re running out quick. Just call (304) 243-5420 for tickets.