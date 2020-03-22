Food, item donations in high demand at soup kitchen

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve ever thought about donating to the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, now is the perfect time.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the soup kitchen is doing more with less.

They usually get a lot of their food donated from local restaurants but supplies are drying up now that restaurants have either closed or scaled back.

However, The soup kitchen is getting more people than ever—and working longer hours too.

With no government funding, they only survive on donations from the community.

So, we are cooking from scratch soups every day, we’re making our own vegetables, and you know we’re opening more cans of vegetables. So, we’re gonna probably go through our stash faster than we ever would have. We do have a lot of food that we store. But I fear we’re going to go through it very quickly if this would continue. Becky Shilling Rodocker, Executive Director – Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

Becky says the soup kitchen needs snacks to send home with mothers, to keep kids calm now that schools are closed and students are home all day.

Cereals or packaged lunch meats would be great.

Donations can be dropped off at 1610 Eoff Street. Or mail donations to The Soup Kitchen, PO Box 546, Wheeling West Virginia 26003.

Latest Posts: