Forget burgers or ATMs, drive-throughs now extend to flu clinics

The clinic at WVU Reynolds Rapid Care in Benwood just opened and you don’t have to leave your car!

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a way to efficiently get burgers, or maybe a fast way to take out money at the bank, BUT NOW drive-throughs are popping up throughout the Ohio Valley to get your flu shot! 

It’s a new efficient way to get a shot, all thanks to the COVID-19 era. 

Without having to step foot inside a pharmacy, a staff member greets you at your car door.  You roll up your sleeve, and in a blink of an eye, you get an extra dose of protection and you’re on your way. 

This new way to host a flu clinic, staff say, encourages more people to go get one, and it’s decreasing the spread of the flu (and COVID) since you aren’t sitting in a waiting room. 

With a lot of people with covid, and it being flu season, this was an added level of safety. We started a couple days ago and we’ve had several people come in. You can pay with your insurance or if you way to pay with $30 cash, you can pay when you come in.

Eric Cunningham, Ambulatory Manager of Reynolds Rapic Care  

If you choose this option for your family, anyone 6 months and up can visit Benwood’s Rapid Care Drive-Through Flu Clinic 9 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday and 8 AM to 4 PM Saturday and Sunday. 

