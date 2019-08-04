Former Ohio County educator passes away at 71

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ronald DiLorenzo of Wheeling passed away Saturday, August 3 at the age of 71.

DiLorenzo was a former educator for Ohio County Schools from 1970 until his retirement in 2010.

He served in many roles, such as Dean of Students, Guidance Counselor and a Music Teacher.

The best ever! Our deepest sympathies from your OCS family. Mr. D helped so many. Posted by Ohio County Schools on Saturday, August 3, 2019

DiLorenzo took his musically talent outside the classroom and performed in local bands, such as ‘The Shop Band.’

Loved ones are currently making funeral arrangements at Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory in Bethlehem/Wheeling.

Stay with 7News for updates.