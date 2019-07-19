Board of Trustees introduce Wheeling University

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Former Wheeling Jesuit University Board of Trustees have voted to change the name of the school moving forward.

Effective immediately, Wheeling Jesuit University will officially become Wheeling University.

Wheeling University’s 2019-2020 academic calendar begins August 27, 2019.

July 18, 2019 – The Board of Trustees have announced their vote to approve an official name change for Wheeling Jesuit University to become Wheeling University, effective immediately.

University trustees also voted yesterday to appoint Ginny Favede as the University’s new Board Chair to assist the University and support its administration in upholding this student-centered mission.

Ms. Favede was appointed by the Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and is currently the Executive Director of the Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council. She is the Co-Chairwoman of Project Best, a construction industry labor-management organization encompassing over 500 contractors and 6,000 building trades craftsman and apprentices serving the Upper Ohio Valley region including Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Ms. Favede has also served as a Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Council Member. Under her guidance, Belmont County was ranked as the fifth-fastest growing economy in the nation by the U.S Department of Commerce. Among her many personal and professional accomplishments, Ms. Favede is well known for her advocacy efforts on behalf of the region’s women, children, seniors and veterans, including the “Freedom Award” granted by the United States Department of Defense. The Wheeling News Registernamed Ginny one of its “40 Under 40 Most Influential People.”

“I can think of no one better to serve as our new Board Chairperson than Ms. Favede,” said Wheeling University President Michael P. Mihalyo, Jr.,“Her experience and vision — smart, balanced, thoughtful, and caring attributes— are the same values guiding our institution as we enter a new chapter of our University history in service to the students.”

Wheeling University’s new nomenclature and mission will be central to its goals for building meaningful alliances and providing students with a rigorous and rewarding education throughout the 2019-2020 academic year, which begins on August 27, 2019.

Press Release from Wheeling University, Office of Communications