Foster Hope Ohio Valley is helping area foster children, and you can too

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - More than 400,000 children are in foster care across the United States.

According to the Children's Bureau Administration for Children and Families, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 14,000 of them are in Ohio and more than 6,000 in West Virginia.

With such staggering numbers, there are many organizations trying to help these children across the nation and locally.

That includes a brand-new group called Foster Hope Ohio Valley, who in just a few short months is already making an impact.

"We have the mission to collect bags, donated backpacks and duffel bags and fill them with essential and comfort items that can be distributed to kids entering into foster care across the Ohio Valley," explained Foster Hope Ohio Valley President Amanda Hession.

Something as small as a backpack can make a big difference to a child in foster care, and that's where Foster Hope Ohio Valley comes in.

A few months ago Hession was collecting money for Belmont County Job and Family services, but she felt her calling wasn't complete.

"I still felt like there was something more that I could do, that I wanted to do for all the kids who were entering into foster care," Hession continued. "I knew that I couldn't be a foster parent myself, so this year it just kind of sparked in my head when I got my tax refund I said why don't I just put it to good use?"

With the help of friends, Foster Hope Ohio Valley was born, serving nine counties in Ohio and four in West Virginia.

"We've been able to deliver bags to two counties so far, and we've been in contact with many more counties, many more organizations that are requesting bags from us," Hession said.

Those bags may seem small, but they're making a big impact.

Filled with hygiene items, a comforting stuffed animal, or even personal items, it makes sure children who are often frightened don't enter foster care with nothing.

"We found a lot of agencies are asking for diaper bags and supplies for infants because they're taken right from the hospital into foster care," Hession explained.

There is also a great need for backpacks for children ages three to five, but Foster Hope Ohio Valley makes bags for all ages and hopes the impact of their work continues to spread.

"Eventually we'd like to see us grow to even bigger and be able to provide for more kids in our for our community," Hession said.

Foster Hope Ohio Valley needs your help to fill these backpacks, so WTRF has partnered with the group as part of our Founder's Day of Caring.

We will be collecting personal hygiene and comfort items June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Reisbecks in Elm Grove and St. Clairsville.

The list of items needed includes:

Small duffel bags, suitcases, diaper bags or backpacks

Baby blankets

Baby shampoo

Baby body wash

Baby lotion

Diapers (all sizes)

Baby wipes

Diaper ointment/baby powder

Baby bibs

Baby washcloths

Toddler safe stuffed animals / regular stuffed animals

Board books

Bottles/ sippy cups

cups Small blankets

Toddler pillow with pillowcase ( 13x18 ) or normal pillow with pillowcase

) or normal pillow with pillowcase Toddler, youth and adult toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo & conditioner

Lotion

Soap or body wash

Coloring book & crayons

Books

Brush/comb

Sippy cups

cups Photo Album

Chapstick

Feminine hygiene products

Deodorant

Headphones

Journal, pens & pencils

All toiletries must be travel-sized and unopened.

If you'd like to send items directly to Foster Hope Ohio Valley, you can visit their Amazon Wish List.

Find more information about the organization on its Facebook page.