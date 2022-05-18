'It really hurts that people in this world aren’t in a comfy, cozy house...'

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — When you see a homeless person, you might feel moved to help. But how?

Fourth graders at Steenrod Elementary raised $1,000 through selling custom keychains. And with that money they bought food and over 100 bags. They filled those bags Wednesday morning.

This past Christmas, the students worked with the Salvation Army, adopting two children to give presents. But the students could not shake their empathy.

“It really hurts that people in this world aren’t in a comfy, cozy house. And I really don’t think it’s fair. I think everyone deserves to live in a comfy home.” Giuliana Kirksey, Steenrod Fourth Graders

“What do you want to do to help your community? That’s the idea behind the compassion project.” Michelle Dietrich, Steenrod Principal

Students made the keychains with the help of resources at Bridge Street Middle School.

They have a shelter, and they’re gone from like 10 AM to 6 PM. They need to survive through all that time. Tessa Dailer and Parker Maguire, Steenrod Fourth Graders

The snack bags will be dispersed through the Salvation Army: Who told the students that it will make a huge difference for some lives in the area.

“I know some other nice people out there hand them some money but food is very expensive now. So, it’s going to cost about 10 or 11 dollars,” added fourth grader Caydynce Stachura.

The students say it is not stopping here. They are already planning other ways to help the homeless in years to come.