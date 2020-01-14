Franciscan Square prepares to add businesses in 2020

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There are more opportunities for growth this year at Franciscan University in Steubenville. The university has been transforming not only their name but the city around them for the past few years, and now even more plans are in place.

In 2017, Franciscan University in Steubenville added a new hotel across the street from the university to help open new doors for opportunity– and that opportunity has happened. They opened the hotel shortly after closing an old hotel to transform it into student living. Now, Franciscan Square has three buildings open, with the potential of five more.

It also allows us to develop economic development here in the city of Steubenville, which we have a great partnership with. This was one of the building blocks towards adding additional growth, and doing so, also, makes it a brand-new opening to our campus. RICK ROLLINO – VP FINANCE, FRANCISCAN UNIVERSITY

Within the past year, Franciscan has opened up Bennigans in the square and added a “green” for events in the city. And 20-20 has plans for more negotiations with possible new businesses, as well. As for the University, they plan to expand programs to create a boulevard of potential for their students.

We are expanding our summer conferences. We are known for those. We bring approximately 20 thousand youth an adults here to campus and we continue to increase the numbers of people that we have here. We’re looking to also add major up on the campus to be able to attract more students as we’re trying to become relevant to what the population needs and what the employers are looking for, in addition to providing a world class education. RICK ROLLINO – VP FINANCE, FRANCISCAN UNIVERSITY

Beyond the square, many new businesses and lots have opened. Rollino credits much of the area’s growth to a hard-working community that puts their money into growing their region.

It’s great to a part of a community that works together. Things like this don’t come about, unless you get the collaboration from those officials. That has been a wonderful positive that we have here. RICK ROLLINO – VP FINANCE, FRANCISCAN UNIVERSITY

Franciscan also reached a record enrollment this year with 2,100 students on campus, and 3,000 students overall.

