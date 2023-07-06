ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – St. Clairsville will host a bike and helmet giveaway and bike parade for kids this Saturday, July 8.

The giveaway is open to any child who needs or wants a bike.

The bike giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and the parade is at 10 a.m. and will wind through the streets of St. Clairsville.

This Saturday also marks 2nd Saturdays in St. Clairsville, and the activities begin at 11 a.m. The event features cardio drumming, local shopping, vendors and the sheriff’s museum.

There will also be a bouncy house for kids and music by DJ Mason.

The event concludes at 2 p.m.