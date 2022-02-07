Free drinking water being given to those going on outage day five in Marshall County

We often take it for granted but now water bottles are being distributed in bulk

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — While the roads are cleared, thousands of people continue to suffer from last week’s ice storm, including over 3,000 Marshall County residents who remain without electricity and water.

💧FREE WATER💧 Marshall Co PSD #4 is giving out free drinking water to any resident who is on the outage map – There’s still no restoration time – I’ll have a look at the situation @ noon @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/VoAQmSuOpM — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) February 7, 2022

Hundreds of people are going on day five without water and now Marshall County Public Service District #4 is handing out as much drinking water as you can take if you need it.

There is still no restoration time and PSD #4 says two pump stations remain without power.

Cases of water started being handed out Monday at the office and people have been driving up to get fresh water.

The office hopes to provide bulk water, to fill up tanks for things other than drinking, in the coming days.

If you know someone without water, tell them to bring proof of ID to show they are in the affected water outage area.

Public Service District #4 Manager Fred Reynolds told 7NEWS, “This is probably the worst outage I’ve seen since I’ve been in the water service.”

Reynolds has been working in the field for over 10 years. His colleagues agree.

Many residents have sought shelter at the local hotels who are offering discounts to those impacted.