Free football and cheer camp at Wheeling Island Stadium

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Vineyard Adventure Kids program and the Vineyard Church of Wheeling began their annual free football and cheer camp Monday evening at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The goal of the camp is to create a positive and encouraging environment that builds confidence and self-esteem for all involved. The camp helps kids learn the fundamentals that make athletes successful, and it gives kids the time to tell stories, learn songs, and participate in great object lessons.

The camp continues Tuesday and Wednesday night.