Free seminar prepares families for senior living

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – St. Clair Commons is hosting a free senior seminar on Tuesday evening.

This continues a series of workshops that prepares the elderly and their families for senior living.

‘Success to Senior Living’ started in December and touches on several topics, such as how to plan for assisted living, independent living and staying at home with home care.

