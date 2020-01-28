Free seminar prepares families for senior living

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – St. Clair Commons is hosting a free senior seminar on Tuesday evening.
This continues a series of workshops that prepares the elderly and their families for senior living.
‘Success to Senior Living’ started in December and touches on several topics, such as how to plan for assisted living, independent living and staying at home with home care.
Latest Posts:
- Advocates tout “Environmental Day” at West Virginia Capitol
- Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court
- West Virginia Senate passes animal cruelty, harassment bills
- Trial underway for former Brooke Co. teacher accused of child sexual abuse
- Lawmakers demand more accountability from PG&E for role in starting wildfires