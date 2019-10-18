Free smoke detectors for some Belmont County folks

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) – On November 9, The American Red Cross of Belmont County and Wolfhurst Fire Department will be installing free smoke detectors at the Presidential Estates Trailer Court.

This is part of the Red Cross’s national campaign called “Sound the Alarm,” where they’re encouraging everybody to take a second look at their fire safety equipment.

“Sometimes you go in and see people with 3 or 4 smoke detectors on their home. Other times they don’t have one at all or they don’t work,” said Chief Matthew Otto, WFD.

This starts at 10a.m. on November 9.

