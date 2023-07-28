FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of friends have come together to put on a fundraiser to support one local family who lost one of their children unexpectedly.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was hosted for a local family that tragically lost one of their own children.

Through several donations from local businesses and the community the group was able to provide an event that would help in many ways.

The fundraiser included more than 40 raffle baskets, big ticket raffles, and a 50/50 raffle. The dinner was held at the Follansbee Community House on Friday where the group saw many people from the community come to show their love and support.

Some of the organizers said that they have been overwhelmed with all the support they have received for the event.

“It definitely restores my faith in humanity because it’s been extremely overwhelming with the amount of donations and the support.” Jennifer Maine and Lisa Miller – Event Organizers

If you would like to make a donation to the fundraiser you can drop off donations at Lube Express or Napa Auto Parts in Wellsburg.

The organizers want to thank everyone for all the donations and continued support.