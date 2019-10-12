Fun-raiser gives kids a voice in making Wheeling better

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Families across the Ohio Valley are invited out to Wheeling Heritage Port Saturday afternoon.

From 1-6 p.m., the Fun-raiser will host the ‘Voiceraiser’ where kids will take center stage.

Children will share their ideas on how to make the Friendly City a better place to learn, play and live.

There will also be music, snacks and the event is free to the public.

Come out between 1-6 p.m. at Wheeling Heritage Port by Castle Playground and hear ideas from some of our future’s brightest minds.

