Fundraiser For McMechen flight nurse battling cancer Happens At Quaker Steak & Lube Today

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A community leader and a selfless giver.

That’s how Sheila Davis’s friends describe her—and now the community she’s served has lined up to help her out.

Quaker Steak & Lube is holding a Dine and Donate this Friday for Davis, a flight nurse from McMechen who has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

She’s also a part of the WTRF family, as she is the mother of 7news anchor Shelby Davis.

Quaker Steak says after all the people she’s tended to, they’re ready to come to her aid.

I saw it on Facebook, I live in Glen Dale, she lives in McMechen, she’s really involved in the community as well as we are, so I felt like we should step up and try to help the family out. CHRISTINE THOMAS, QUAKER STEAK & LUBE MARKETING MANAGER

Medical bills are definitely piling up already from the cancer treatments, and so any little bit helps and we’re definitely very gracious for Quaker Steak and Lube to be so generous to do this Dine and Donate for us to help us out just a little bit. SHELBY DAVIS, SHEILA’S DAUGHTER, 7NEWS ANCHOR

Now it’s not just a dinner event—The McMechen fire department will bring their trucks to show their support for Sheila.

There will also be a raffle for over 20 baskets, tip boards for larger items, and a 50/50.

Come out to Quaker Steak’s Highlands location between noon and 9 this Friday to stand with her.