WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Churches throughout the Ohio Valley are invited to come together for a day of unity and prayer.

The first ever Gathering of Churches will take place Saturday, May 6 on the front lawn of the West Virginia Northern Community College Wheeling Campus.



It will be a day-long event beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.



There will be live music and speakers throughout the day, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own instruments to play or sing along.



Several local churches will be attending and event organizers say everyone is welcome regardless of denomination or faith.

” It’s a joining of the churches that we unite and talk to one another because we all share the same passion and belief in our life that Jesus Christ is our Lord and we want that message to be shared.” Lova Hitt, Organizer, The Gathering of Churches

” I would encourage them because a lot of people are hurting and they need encouragement. Praise and worship will do that. We will pray with anyone who has a need, to pray with them and lift them up to God.” Anne McFarland, Team Member, Gathering of Churches

There will also be a taco truck on hand, but organizers encourage everyone to being their own chairs, blankets and guitars.