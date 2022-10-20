OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — ‘Tis the season for ghouls, ghosts or whatever you want to be!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Many children and their parents made their way to the Highlands Sports Complex for the second annual Highlands Sports Spooktacular.

Parents paid eight dollars at the door, as their kids got to bask in some seasonal festivities, which ranged from games to costume contests and from music to trick or treating.

Proceeds from the event benefitted the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

A spooktacular time to be enjoyed… by all.