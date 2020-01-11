Girl Scouts kick off Cookie Season in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Girl Scout Cookie Season 2020 has officially arrived in the Ohio Valley!

Girl Scouts in Wheeling gather on Saturday morning for their annual Cookie Palooza at Vance Memorial Church.

No cookies were actually sold at the event but scouts and their leaders did learn about this year’s cookies, prices and sales campaign.

Our new cookie are the Lemon Up cookies. We got rid of the Savannah Smiles last year. So, we still have a lemon flavor but they’re called Lemon Ups and they have inspirational sayings on them like ‘leader, go getter, innovator.’ Tina Chadler, Membership Delivery Manager

There are also gluten-free and vegan cookies available.

Cookie sales actually began on Friday. Therefore, if there is a Girl Scout in your neighborhood, be sure to put in your order!

