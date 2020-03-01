Girls become a ‘Princess for a Day’ at JCPenney

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Little girls growing up often aspire to be a princess, wearing a sparkly crown and ball gown.

On Sunday, The Salon By Instyle at JCPenney at the Highlands made dreams come true by holding their ‘Princess for a Day’ event.

The Salon By Instyle treated girls to a new hairstyle and makeup session, as well as an opportunity to meet and greet Cinderella herself.

Salon Manager, Trish Porter, says she loves giving the girls chance to become a princess.

Because we all want to be a princess. Like Cinderella here, I myself would love to be a princess. And I think it is just a great thing to the little girls [that] come in. Just the expression on their faces are priceless, and we are all a little girl and I want them to have that. Trish Porter, Salon Manager – The Salon By Instyle at JCPenney

‘Princess for a Day’ brought in 117 little girls for their third annual event. Porter says she plans to continue this event for several years to come.

Latest Posts: