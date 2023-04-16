WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you remember having a shelf full of music CDs or vinyl?

How about posters, artwork and liner notes—all coming from directly from the artists you loved the most?

Those who browse Nail City Record on Wheeling’s 12th Street are still living those days, and this Saturday they’ll be lining up to celebrate it.

On Record Store Day, both notable artists and underground bands release music that can only be bought at independent record stores.

It cannot be downloaded or streamed until later, if at all.

Nail City says it’s usually their best sales day of the year, but it’s just as much about building a fanbase for what physical media still has to offer.

We try to drive home the importance of music businesses and the role that they play in the community, for example when we have our live shows and open mic nights. Record Store Day is a really good way to introduce people to what we bring to the community as far as the music. Jonathan Napier, Co-owner, Nail City Record

The store is getting ready to unbox many of the 200 plus exclusive Record Store Day releases…including one from Taylor Swift.

Nailcityrecord.com has the full list of titles to flip through when the doors open at 10 a.m. this Saturday.