Golf championships the sign of greener grass ahead at Oglebay

Now that it’s here, it’s a hole-in-one for business.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The largest championship ever held at Oglebay is underway!

The NCAA Division 3 Men’s Golf Championship was long awaited. Oglebay booked this Championship over two years ago!

Conferences took a hit in 2020, but now this regional event is pulling from a 500-mile radius.

Over 40 teams, each comprised of 4 to 7 people.

Oglebay’s President of Marketing says Oglebay had a solid year despite no group business. Now that groups are back, they’re in full swing.

“We’re starting to see them come back. Examples would be the NCAA tournament that’s here now. But on top of that, we have another conference that rolls in here today with 70 people. We have another conference coming in on the weekend with another 150 people. So, between the weddings and things of that nature, we’re starting to see a real quick comeback to business as usual.” Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oglebay Park

In terms of business, those stopping to smell the flowers at Oglebay and grabbing a bite to eat brought strong revenue this spring.

And now the excitement is turning to the associations, the family reunions, the weddings that are finally returning.