Golfers flock to Oglebay’s greens at the sight of a mid-November heatwave!

If playing golf in mid-November is on your bucket list, hundreds of golfers are checking that off their list.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 76 and Sunny! Oglebay golfers say this Monday they’re playing hookie from work… and Oglebay officials say this heat is the gravy on the meatloaf for golf numbers.

The parking lot is FULL at Speidel! Oglebay officials tell me they’re seeing a record number of golfers on this record warm November day! Some golfers even told me they’re playing hookie from work 😂🍂 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ybuGXKdVOV — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) November 9, 2020

We’re getting Florida weather in West Virginia in November so it’s been awesome. Danny Ackerman, General Manager of Golf Operations at Oglebay

The Monday grog… not today. Golfers are teeing up!

I drove all the way from Portsmouth, Ohio early this morning to come up here and play Oglebay. Never been here before. Basically, we have a foursome to come play golf for a couple days and enjoy the comradery. Steve Sturgill, Firstime Oglebay Golfer from Portsmouth, OH

On this record warm November day, Oglebay’s writing down ‘Albatross’ for record high turnout!

One year ago today, it was COLD! 7NEWS Meteorologist Zach Petey says 39 degrees was the high with the mid at 22. That’s almost a 55-degree difference… so consider today’s weather a Mulligan.

We jokingly looked at the stats from last year. This past Saturday and Sunday we played four rounds of golf. And, this past Saturday and Sunday we played over 420 rounds between the Jones and the Palmer. So, quite a difference. Danny Ackerman, General Manager of Golf Operations at Oglebay

Oglebay golfed all twelve months last year. They aim to play snow or shine… but everyone would agree they’ll take the shine when they can hook it…

This is more like August or July. This is a beautiful present for us for this November. What a great opportunity to come here to Oglebay. Tom Andrews, First-time Oglebay Golfer from Youngstown