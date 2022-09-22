WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been successful in offering its residents occupational, physical, and speech therapy, but they are now taking the next step in offering these services to the public.

The doctors at Good Shepherd not only form a bond with their residents, but with their loved ones, as well.

”We saw there was a need when we would have patients go out and wanting services coming back, as well as family members here,” said physical therapist, Dr. Hugo Andreini. “We decided we wanted to also make sure that we offered it to the whole community as well.”

Outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy are now available to non-residents of all ages, thanks to the authorization of a certificate of need by the West Virginia Care Authority.

The therapy at Good Shepherd is provided by Absolute Rehabilitation and Consulting of Ohio, where their philosophy is to help people both in their homes and in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Andreini says that a busy schedule is a good schedule when they are getting to help people, and that Absolute’s mission aligns with their practices.

”It is a very rewarding profession. Especially, when you get the patient to be able to understand how much power they have in controlling their health and getting them a part of the process, as well.” Hugo Andreini – Dr. of Physical Therapy at Good Shepherd Nursing Home

Their message is that everyone is welcome for care at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, and they are ready to show the wonderful service they provide.

”The more people we can reach out to, the healthier the entire community becomes, and then patients become the advocates for themselves and then they become advocates for the community, and it just really is great to see that progress and spread and help everyone.” Hugo Andreini – Dr. of Physical Therapy at Good Shepherd Nursing Home

Good Shepherd Nursing Home’s Outpatient Therapy operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 304-242-1093 to make an appointment for physical, occupational or speech therapy at Good Shepherd.