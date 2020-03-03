Gordman’s opens in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gordman’s is where big brands meet every low prices.

The store is in the former Peebles location. They celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting while the first 100 guests received a Gordman’s tote bag.

They also had the opportunity to win a $50 gift card.

Gordman’s also presented John Marshall High School with a $1,000 donation.

Gordman’s feels very strong in it’s partnerships with the community, trying to be involved. That’s just something we do to give back Lisa Francis, Gordman’s District Manager

We are very pleased to have Gordman’s a new partner in education and the thousand dollars is just amazing Cassie Porter, Principal – John Marshall High School

John Marshall cheerleaders and marching band were present for the celebration.

Gordman’s also celebrated eight other store openings throughout the Mountain State on Tuesday, including one in New Martinsville.

Latest Posts: