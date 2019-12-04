Got a parking fine? Don’t waste a dime, ‘Foods for Fines’ is back!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – To assist motorists during the holiday season, the City of Wheeling is once again instituting its ‘Food For Fines’ program.

The Friendly City will be accepting donations of five cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for an overtime parking violation.

Food for fines has been very successful the past two years.

All citations dated December 1, 2019 through January 1, 2020 will apply.

Donations can be dropped off at the city’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County building at 1500 Chapline Street.

