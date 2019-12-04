Got a parking fine? Don’t waste a dime, ‘Foods for Fines’ is back!

Community

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – To assist motorists during the holiday season, the City of Wheeling is once again instituting its ‘Food For Fines’ program.

The Friendly City will be accepting donations of five cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for an overtime parking violation.

Food for fines has been very successful the past two years.

All citations dated December 1, 2019 through January 1, 2020 will apply.

Donations can be dropped off at the city’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County building at 1500 Chapline Street.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter