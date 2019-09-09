Gov. Justice, WVU Medicine CEO joins Wheeling Hospital for discussion

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some big names across the Mountain State will be in Wheeling Tuesday morning to discuss the city’s future health and welfare.
Governor Jim Justice and WVU Health System President and CEO, Albert Wright, are expected to join Wheeling Hospital in the discussion as the region continues to adjust to the sudden closure at Ohio Valley Medical Center.
Wheeling Hospital officials say the hospital is currently making adjustments to make sure high quality healthcare continues to be delivered to area residents.
The discussion is scheduled to take place in the Wheeling Hospital Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.
- Blue Thunder Ride benefits local first responders
- Looking for a job? Stop by the WTRF Ohio Valley Job & Career Fair
- Ohio school boards to decide if show choir is physical enough to fulfill graduation requirement
- Belmont County man sentenced, must register as sex offender
- Ohio County Sheriff’s Working Overtime for Displaced Hillcrest Patients