Grab your dozen…or two! The Ohio Valley celebrates National Doughnut Day!

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) — Well…grab your box of doughnuts and don’t feel bad about it this Friday. (You saw the headline) It’s National Donut Day!

The newsroom’s doughnuts came from Tina’s Sweet Celebrations Bakery in Martins Ferry.

And when we stopped in Friday morning, Tina herself didn’t even know it was a national day!

She says being busy on any Friday is typical; selling at least 50 dozen today.

She makes about 15 different doughnut flavors and dough*not* forget about the danishes!

Tina has been making doughnuts going on near 40 years.

So, what’s the best flavor?

The maple bacon is always a favorite and the cream-filled long-john is probably one of the number one doughnuts we sell here. Tina Koller, Owner of Tina’s Sweet Celebrations

She says Fridays are the busiest days for doughnut sales as people bring them to work to kick off the weekend.

While this is a daily routine for Tina… National Doughnut Day is your sign to break your diet!