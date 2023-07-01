MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – After years of hard work and just the snip of a ribbon, Grand Vue Pool is opening with a splash, and they are ready for you to have a slam dunk of a summer.

What was just an idea three years ago has become a new staple of Marshall County and Grand Vue Park.

With some red ribbon and giant scissors, Grand Vue Pool is officially welcoming guests to not only cool off this summer, but to enjoy the many aspects that make this space so unique.

”We have the beach entry with these little splash features. So, it’s something for everybody. Then for the kids that want to have some fun and just hang out, we got the basketball hoops over here so they can do that. The biggest attraction so far has been the lily pads and trying to watch these kids watch walk across there.” Craig White – General Manager, Grand View Park

Not to mention the 80 lounge chairs, three 24-foot shades, and a full concession café that all are not only great additions for local residents but are also a great attraction for people coming to Marshall County.

”It’s sort of a combination of the two. I mean, how many of us have friends or relatives who come in for the summer and want something to do? And we feel like we have to drive hours away to a big city to do something – we don’t. We have a lot of great things to do right here in our own backyard.” Bob Straub – President, Greater Moundsville Conventions and Visitors Bureau

”It’ll be an attraction that’ll get people to come downtown, maybe do a little shopping at the local eateries and stuff. It’s going to be a great addition for Marshall County.” Scott Reager – Executive Director, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

The guests did not hesitate to take a first dip – breaking in all of the new amenities that Lombardi Construction, Martin Aquatic, and those from Marshall County have brought to life.

”It takes a lot of people to make Grandview Park happen. And our county commissioners have been excellent for us as far as assisting and helping us grow. But all the way down to people who work here on a daily basis, the services and the people that make Grandview Park run, they’re just excellent.” Woody Yoder – Vice President, Grand Vue Park

”Once they see it and they come out here, I think they’re going to keep coming back. What is it? They say if you build it, they will come? I think that’s what’s going to happen. Mike Ferro – President, Marshall County Commission

The pool is officially open now every day from 12pm-7pm, so come out for a ‘Wild and Wonderful’ time.