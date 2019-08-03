Graski family honored at WVU Medicine Children’s Gala

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet the Graskis family, this year’s Miracle Family who will be recognized Saturday evening at the annual WVU Medicine Children’s Gala.

WVU Medicine Children’s has been helping Madison Graski since she was born.

“She was born prematurely and in the NICU and spent her first month of life down at Ruby,” said Tiffany Graski, Madison’s mother.

Madison has neurofibromatosis, which has required countless visits to WVU Medicine Children’s.

“She has scoliosis and has required 13 spinal surgeries over the years and a final fusion,” said Tiffany Graski. “And she also has polycystic kidney. She’s in stage 3 kidney failure. And with her disease, she can also have tumors everywhere. She’s had one removed on her neck and they’re following one on her brain.”

Madison sees many specialists, some of which she’s been with since birth, and some who even help her sister.

“They’re just a wonderful team of doctors down there,” said Tiffany Graski. “They’re wonderful with their nurses. They all work together as a really good team.”

And because the team at WVU Medicine Children’s is specialized in pediatrics, Tiffany says that’s made their journey a little easier.

“A pediatric doctor understands that your kids will be kids and they’ll ask how you’re doing and see you more often and set time aside, and if you have a real sick child they’ll make an appointment before the office opens,” said Tiffany Graski.

Madison is 18 now and still has a long road ahead of her, including upcoming visits to her doctors at WVU Medicine Children’s this summer.