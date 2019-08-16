Grassroots effort underway to save OVMC and EORH

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grassroots efforts have cranked up in an effort to save Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital.

“Save Hillcrest/OVMC/EORH” has grown from a Facebook post to a group page with over four thousand likes in a matter of days.

At the Ohio County Public Library on Thursday, founder Martha Connors began the organizational effort needed to motivate political willpower.

She said the group’s goals remain simple and straightforward.

“To try to try to help save the hospitals,” Connors explained. “Both hospitals, in particular Hillcrest, which is the only mental health hospital in the area. People will have to travel at least 75 miles for psychiatric inpatient care if we close. We cannot move to Ohio. We take a lot of the West Virginia ‘involuntaries’.”



As their meeting progressed, the group pointed out follow on effects.

The closing of Hillcrest would force a radical restructuring in handling those who endanger themselves, and need care.

Extra costs would hit sheriff’s departments, with a distinct possibility patients may have to travel as far as Huntington for care.