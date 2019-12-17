H.O.C. Youth Center to be named after Toni and Nancy Bedway

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The House of the Carpenter’s new Youth Center that is currently under construction on Wheeling Island officially has a name.

The facility will be named after Toni and Nancy Bedway. Toni was the owner of Bedway Coal before his death in 2012.

His widow, Nancy, and their six children were honored Monday after their generous donation to the House of the Carpenter secured the naming rights to the Youth Center.

Their children say their parents had a lifelong practice of helping others within the community, especially children.

He focused on making sure they had the nutritional support they needed and resources but flourishing in the academics and the arts was just very important. So, when we were looking for a non-profit to support in the area, it became very apparent that House of the Carpenter would be a perfect partner for us. Marianna Bedway, Daughter of Toni and Nancy Bedway

The new space will allow the House of the Carpenter to expand programs for the youth.

Currently, there is a literacy program, art and music and apprenticeships in the trades for middle school students.

Officials will not reveal the Bedway’s donation amount but they did say contribution has brought them closer to their goal of $2.5 million.

