Halloween festivities take over The Highlands

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – While you’re shopping with the family at The Highlands this weekend, be sure to partake in their Halloween festivities.

Those who attend will be able to carve pumpkins and participate in a scavenger hunt.

And don’t forget to wear your Halloween costume for their costume contest!

This is the schedule of major events for Halloween at The Highlands this Saturday! See you all there! Posted by Noah Hedrick on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Halloween at The Highlands schedule of events

Due to weather, the Highlands was forced to cancel the Haunted Hayride and inflatables.

Nevertheless, event organizers promise tons of fun with many games and prizes to win.

Halloween at The Highlands runs 2:30-7:30 p.m. inside the Highlands Event Center, which is located next to the former Mooey’s Frozen Yogurt.