Hangover BBQ throws end-of-summer bash

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Looking for something fun this weekend? The Hangover BBQ is throwing an end-of-summer bash to show their appreciation for all the community’s support.

It’s a fun-packed night with BBQ, and, of course, live music, featuring the Train Jumpers. The event’s outside.

And thanks to all their customers and hard work, the owners say this restaurant has only grown. They’ve branched out to a seating dinning area for lunch and caterings, and co-owner Stephanie Litman hopes you check it out when you come by tomorrow night.

“Well it’s an outdoor event. So, it’s going to be a beautiful day on Saturday. You know, I know everybody has things going on, but if you can just pop in, and say ‘hello’. Good barbecue if you haven’t had the chance to try it. It’s going to be available pretty much all evening, and just come check out the spot and see what you guys think.” Stephanie Litman, co-owner of Hangover BBQ

If you’d like to swing by, Litman says anyone is welcome, both regulars and first-timers.

The event kicks off at 4 tomorrow night, and the outdoor concert begins at 6. It’s across the street from the Hangover BBQ.