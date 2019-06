Four small business owners competed tonight to win over $4,800 at the Show of Hands. The event was held at the Wheeling Artisan Center.

Competing for the prize were Hangover BBQ, Honeycomb Salon, the Real Gym and Your Place or Mine Resale and Consignment Store. At the end of the night, the winner was Hangover BBQ.

Congratulations to them, and to all of the other competitors!