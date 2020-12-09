Hanukkah starts tomorrow!

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Holiday season is upon us and for the Jewish religion, the Hanukkah season will begin tomorrow. The eight-day Jewish tradition celebrates the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The word Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew.

The holiday remembers a time when Jews had overcome their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. The Jewish holiday is celebrated with the lightning of the menorah and is sometimes called the, “Festival of Lights.”

“It isn’t the job of minorities to try and force their will on the majority but rather for all of us to respect our differences and for each person to be free to be themselves. Hannukah celebrates our religious freedom still to the present day,” said Rabbi Joshua Lief of Wheeling’s Temple Shalom.

Games, traditional food, and gifts are also a big part of the Hanukkah celebration.