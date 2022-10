SHADYSIDE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Shadyside woman is celebrating a very special birthday.

Jeri Carpenter turned 100 years old on Friday, and four generations of family members came together to celebrate with her.

🎶Happy Birthday to you,🎶

🎶Happy Birthday to you,🎶

🎶Happy 100TH BIRTHDAY🎶

🎶Happy Birthday to YOU, Jeri Carpenter!🎶🎂🎉



4 generations of family came out to celebrate this Shadyside woman on 100 years of dancing, knitting, and loving spending time with family!❤️ @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/UKB0DTWV1q — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 22, 2022

Jeri is originally from California and moved to Ohio with her husband and has not left their farm since.

She is the mother of eight children, one of which is Mardee Weeks whom Jeri currently lives with, and she says that she certainly hasn’t slowed down.